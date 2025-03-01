Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TARS Q1 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
