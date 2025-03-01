Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TARS Q1 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.

TARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

