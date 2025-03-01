NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 26.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

