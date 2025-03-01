NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

