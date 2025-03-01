Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

