Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5744 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

