Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

