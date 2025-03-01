Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $338.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.95.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.