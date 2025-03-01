Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Tronox Stock Up 0.1 %

Tronox stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.60. Tronox has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

