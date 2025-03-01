US Bancorp DE Has $158.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $158,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

