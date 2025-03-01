Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 331,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II makes up approximately 1.7% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

