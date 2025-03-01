Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.3% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

