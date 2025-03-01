WR Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 4,350 Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:QDPL opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

