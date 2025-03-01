1,458 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $260.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.