Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires Shares of 136,025 MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

