Technology Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the technology sector, including areas such as software development, hardware manufacturing, semiconductors, and digital communications. They are often associated with high growth potential and market innovation, though they can also experience greater volatility compared to stocks in more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 245,658,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,464,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $656.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,234,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,913,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

