WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 16,959 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,633,000 after buying an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.