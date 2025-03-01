US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $671,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

