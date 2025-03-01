Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,141,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 428,411 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 201,105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 192,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $6.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

