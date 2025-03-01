WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN)

WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RUNN stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

