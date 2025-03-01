Top Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – February 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, HSBC, Exxon Mobil, Lloyds Banking Group, and AT&T are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that regularly distribute a portion of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. They are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,409,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,266,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,495,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,027,531. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 109,453,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,306,844. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

HSBC (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Shares of HSBC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,052,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. HSBC has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. 7,049,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,629,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 206,256,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,553. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 26,136,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,754,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

