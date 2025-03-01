3,274 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,083,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

