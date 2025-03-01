What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Couchbase Q1 Earnings?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $115,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 341,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,810.98. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

