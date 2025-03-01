Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

