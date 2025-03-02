ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $19.01.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABC-Mart,Inc.
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.