ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

