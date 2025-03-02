Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $8.17 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 16.42%.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.
