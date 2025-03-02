Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $8.17 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1694 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.