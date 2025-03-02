Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

