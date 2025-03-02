Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 88,762 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,762 shares during the quarter. Kenon accounts for about 0.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.05% of Kenon worth $92,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

KEN stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

