Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $103,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $91,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

