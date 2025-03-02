Delphi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,087 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital comprises about 1.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 888,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.06 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.34%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.