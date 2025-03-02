Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $425,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

