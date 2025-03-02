Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

CLCGY opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.4241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.