Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Insulet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.06.

Insulet Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.30. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

