Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

