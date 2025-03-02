Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 10,976 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

