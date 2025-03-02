Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Decreases By 36.2%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 580,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 456.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 258,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.65 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

