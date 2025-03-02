Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $293.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

