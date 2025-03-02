Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

BATS DISV opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.