iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,834 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 638,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,782,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 132,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

