SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 10.5 %
SVRE traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 28,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $355.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
