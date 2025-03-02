SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 10.5 %

SVRE traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 28,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $355.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

