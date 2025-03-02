iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

