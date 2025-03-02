Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 8,975.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 45.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Loews by 288.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Loews by 12.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

