Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that focus on the research, development, and commercialization of products and solutions using technologies at the nanoscale. These companies leverage innovations in nanomaterials and nanodevices to drive advancements in various industries such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials, often positioning themselves for high-growth potential in emerging markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.10. 129,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 69,835,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 11,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 52,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,616. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Clene has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Read More