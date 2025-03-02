Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 136,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

MDT opened at $92.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.