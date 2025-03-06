TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $34.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

THS opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

