Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Financial Comparison

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Walker & Dunlop”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Upstart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $628.83 million 8.93 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -41.05 Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.51 $108.17 million $3.19 26.37

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95% Walker & Dunlop 9.55% 9.64% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Upstart and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Upstart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upstart and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 1 2.67

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Upstart on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.