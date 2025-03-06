CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $365.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

