Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $311.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.95. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

