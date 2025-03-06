Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,403 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $31,931.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,768. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,108.06. The trade was a 21.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

