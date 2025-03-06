CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMTS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PMTS

CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Card Group stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $323.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.