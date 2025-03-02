Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,755,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,801,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

